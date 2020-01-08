Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Baby wallabies find sanctuary after being rescued from Australia fire

AUSTRALIA -- An animal rescue group in Australia is now caring for a group of baby wallabies after they were rescued from the devastating wildfires.

Seven joeys were taken to the home of ecologist Shai Ager, who runs a wallaby-relocation project called the The Agile Project in Queensland.

RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

Ager shared a video on Facebook of the baby wallabies cuddled together in a shell pool before being distributed among her care team.

"All of these babies have come from down South. They were, unfortunately, victims of the fires as well," Ager says in the video.

"Their mums have either run out onto the roads because of the fires and have been hit or some of their mums have had really bad burns."

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

The Agile Project was founded in Cairns to help protect local wallabies.

Ager says the center has been training volunteers for the past few years for a crisis event like the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuebrush fireaustraliababy animalsanimal newscute animalswildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News