Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii

HONOLULU -- The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there's an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 p.m. local time.



Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base.

It's not clear if there are injuries.

Pearl Harbor is one of the Navy's major installations.

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiinavyshootingu.s. & worldpearl harbor
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: Strong weekend storm to drench parts of Bay Area Friday
SF man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off Highway 99
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
Report predicts slower Bay Area housing market in 2020
Man dies after falling from cliff at SF's Lands End
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Show More
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo visits ABC7
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
Over 200 San Jose children 'Shop with a Cop'
49ers, Raiders reveal custom kicks for 'My Cause, My Cleats' weekend
More TOP STORIES News