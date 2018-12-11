Authorities warning East Bay residents of burglars posing as PG&E workers

Police in the East Bay are warning people about burglars posing as PG&E workers. (KGO-TV)

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in the East Bay are warning people about burglars posing as PG&E workers.

Orinda Police say one burglar rang a doorbell and asked the homeowner to let them into their backyard on Van Ripper Lane. That's when the other burglar entered the home and swiped a box of jewelry.

Orinda's Police chief shared a tip on how not to be the next victim.

"Don't let anyone in your house that you're not expecting. Politely tell them to just hold on a minute while I make a phone call to whatever company you say you're with. Or call the police," said Chief Mark Nagel with the Ordina Police Department.

Detectives are looking for surveillance cameras in the hopes of identifying any suspects.
