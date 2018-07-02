AUTOMOTIVE

Chevron reaches deal with San Ramon motorists after diesel mixup

EMBED </>More Videos

Chevron says it's reached agreements with the vast majority of at least 60 motorists whose gasoline engines were damaged by diesel fuel. The oil company has acknowledged the blunder happened on its end as a result of human error. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
Chevron says it's reached agreements with the vast majority of at least 60 motorists whose gasoline engines were damaged by diesel fuel. The oil company has acknowledged the blunder happened on its end as a result of human error.

"It won't even turn." Giselle Fernandez unsuccessfully tried to start her engine when we first met her back in late May.

Her car had been in the shop for so long her battery had died.

Today it's a different story. Her 2015 Subaru now has a new engine after a long negotiation with Chevron's insurance company.

Chevron admitted weeks ago to 7 On Your Side that a third party supplier accidentally put diesel fuel into the supply of regular gasoline at its station on Crow Canyon in San Ramon.

Giselle was one of at least 60 customers who filed complaints with Chevron. She recalls what happened moments after filling up her tank.

"It was losing power," said Giselle. "It was really jerky. Like I'd push on the gas and not too much power would happen."

The folks at Fairfield Subaru told her a simple engine flush would not be enough. "As soon as the guy started it, he said,'ma'am, your engine's gone.'"

A mechanic told us the smoke that spewed from the tailpipe was a telltale sign that diesel had gotten deep into the fuel injectors.

She would need a new engine.

"The first offer was $3,500. We're just going to flush something. The second offer was $5,000 something to flush more things. But according to my technician, they would have to take the engine out," Giselle recalled.

Negotiations got easier after our initial story aired and we contacted Chevron.

They eventually sent her a check for 10 thousand dollars to replace her entire engine.

Chevron told us "We have resolved the vast majority of claims related to this incident and remain committed to addressing any customer concerns about the quality of their fuel."

"I fought," said Giselle. "You fought and because of you guys, hopefully other people are getting the same help."

For more stories, photos, and video from Michael Finney and 7 on Your Side, visit this page.

Produced by Randall Yip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveconsumerconsumer concernsgas stationgas pricescar7 On Your SideSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
More Automotive
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News