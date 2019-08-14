Here's why it took four months for SF man to register his car

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Registering your car should be a simple thing. But a Bay Area man ran into a buzzsaw of bureaucracy. It took him more thanjust to register his car. And he needed help from 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney.Public agencies should work seamlessly together -- but in real life that doesn't always happen. This viewer admits he forgot to pay a bridge toll -- but couldn't believe how it snowballed into a four-month ordeal just to get the tags for his car.It all began with a simple trip across the Golden Gate Bridge. It grew into a quagmire of bureaucracy that kept Eric Ensign tangled up for months."It was frustrating," said Ensign. "An archaic system not set up for success."How did a bridge crossing turn into such a big problem?Well since there are no toll takers on the Golden Gate Bridge, FasTrak mailed Ensign a toll invoice. But it went to hisin Santa Clara, and the post office didn't forward it. So Ensign forgot about it, until he got his DMV renewal notice."And to my surprise, when I opened it I saw this $81 penalty," he said.With all the penalties, Ensign's $7.75 bridge toll had swelled to $81 - which he had to pay to register his car."I was kind of shocked, so I called FasTrak. I said why, and they said, 'cause I didn't put a FasTrak account number," Ensign said.Ensign hand-wrote a two-page essay appealing the fine. FasTrak closed his case without any action or response.I said why, and they said, 'cause I didn't put a FasTrak account number on the form," Ensign said.Ensign didn't even have a FasTrak account. So, he asked, you need an account in order to have your case heard?It took two months to clear it all up. Then, on to the DMV -- and more delays."The DMV told me, 'you have to do it by mail," Ensign explained. The DMV won't let you renew online if you have to clear a penalty, so he mailed in all the paperwork."Didn't hear anything for four weeks," Ensign said. He called and the DMV said, wait six weeks."Eight weeks later, I called and they said it takes eight weeks!" Ensign said.But it was already too late. "Technically my registration is expired. So i asked them, 'what if i get pulled over?' And they said well basically that's up to the police officer's discretion whether they give you a ticket. ''Which was hardly comforting. Ensign says he carried all his renewal paperwork in the glove compartment and had a speech all ready in case he got pulled over. Luckily, he didn't.What if he got pulled over? "They said well basically that's up to the police officer's discretion," he said.However, the DMV did slap him with a $172 penalty for renewing late, even though he'd submitted everything on time."At that point I was kind of fed up," Ensign said.He contacted 7 On Your Side. We contacted the DMV. It found his registration materials and mailed him the tags by overnight mail. And it waived that penalty. In a statement, the DMV said:The DMV receives up to 50,000 vehicle registration renewals by mail every day. It's unfortunate that someone might refer to this as a "pile" but items are carefully cataloged in order of receipt and processed in an organized fashion.Ensign was just happy to drive without anxiety."So I hope we're done with it!" said Ensign.