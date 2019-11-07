tesla

Tesla's long-awaited electric 'cybertruck' soon to be unveiled

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk has released the unveiling date for the Palo Alto based company's latest electric vehicle.

People will finally get to see the "Cybertruck" on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory.

The timing is very convenient, taking place just a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show.

RELATED: Federal probe launched into Tesla for possible battery defects

Musk said the truck looks like something out of Blade Runner and has a "heart-stopping" design.

Designs of a truck were first put into play in 2013, but nothing concrete had been developed until recently.

Details about the truck have been kept very quiet, but Musk has revealed that the truck will seat six, start around $50,000 and offer 400 to 500 miles of range off a single charge.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'

The top-end design will also be able to tow a whopping 300,000 pounds.

A release date for purchase has not yet been announced.
