Backpack drive this weekend will help Bay Area families get school supplies

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up this weekend to collect supplies for Bay Area families in need.Look for bins outside the store and place supplies in them or order school supplies to donate online."Salvation Army wants to encourage them to go back to school in person after the pandemic," said Major Ho-Yoon Chang outside the Fremont Walmart. He is hoping his location will fill 100 backpacks.He still remembers the feeling of having new supplies for the first day of school and hopes to give that to other children."When I had new school supplies, I felt great. It made a big difference," he said.This is the third year for the Salvation Army's "Stuff the Bus" campaign.These are the locations of bins in the Bay Area. They will be in front of the store for the weekend of August 6 through 8.40580 Albrae St., Fremont1021 Arnold Dr., Martinez15960 Dam Rd., Clearlake681 Lincoln Ave., Napa7011 Main St., American Canyon235 E Dorset Dr., Dixon2701 N Texas St., Fairfield350 Walters Rd., Suisun City1501 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville901 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park4625 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park6650 Hembree Ln., Windsor