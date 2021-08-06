Backpack drive this weekend will help Bay Area families get school supplies

Look for bins outside the store and place supplies in them or order school supplies to donate online.
"Salvation Army wants to encourage them to go back to school in person after the pandemic," said Major Ho-Yoon Chang outside the Fremont Walmart. He is hoping his location will fill 100 backpacks.
He still remembers the feeling of having new supplies for the first day of school and hopes to give that to other children.
"When I had new school supplies, I felt great. It made a big difference," he said.
This is the third year for the Salvation Army's "Stuff the Bus" campaign.
These are the locations of bins in the Bay Area. They will be in front of the store for the weekend of August 6 through 8.
Alameda County
40580 Albrae St., Fremont
Contra Costa County
1021 Arnold Dr., Martinez
Lake County
15960 Dam Rd., Clearlake
Napa County
681 Lincoln Ave., Napa
7011 Main St., American Canyon
Solano County
235 E Dorset Dr., Dixon
2701 N Texas St., Fairfield
350 Walters Rd., Suisun City
1501 Helen Power Dr., Vacaville
Sonoma County
901 Golf Course Dr., Rohnert Park
4625 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park
6650 Hembree Ln., Windsor