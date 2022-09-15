Singer Bad Bunny brings entourage of 80 to Bay Area Puerto Rican restaurant

One of the managers told us the group ordered almost everything on the menu.

During his tour stop in the Bay Area, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and his group of 80 went to San Rafael's Sol Food, ordering nearly everything.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny is performing in Oakland Wednesday night, and he's made the most of his visit to the Bay Area.

Monday night, the star and his entourage of 80 went to San Rafael Puerto Rican restaurant Sol Food.

Bad Bunny greeted staff and took pictures.

"I wanted to go up to him and tell him I'm one of his biggest fans, but since I was at work I was like, alright I've got to hold it down, be professional," said Francisco Gomez, Sol Food manager. "It's like having the Oprah come and visit us here. So it's a great feeling to know that a Puerto Rican artist came to our Puerto Rican restaurant and brought Puerto Rican people to come in and enjoy our food."

Tickets are still available for Bad Bunny's show at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland.

