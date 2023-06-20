Bald eagle adopts baby hawk in California

CALIFORNIA -- A bald eagle in Northern California was spotted bringing a baby red-tailed hawk back to her nest, where her eaglet was waiting. However, what happened next startled birdwatchers.

Like many, photographer Doug Gillard, assumed the baby hawk would be lunch for the hungry eaglet, but instead it was tended to by the eagle as if it was its own.

The hawklet, now part of the blended raptor family, has been named Tuffy alongside the eaglet named Lola.

Tuffy has since fledged from the nest, five days after Lola.

