Barricaded suspect in Redwood City prompts neighborhood lockdown

#DEVELOPING “Come on out, James.” A retired @RedwoodCityPD officer barricaded himself inside of his Redwood City home @ 2 a.m. That’s when a woman called PD about a domestic violence assault. Neighbors identify the man as James “Jim” McGee. He is still barricaded. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dDbIQSKm58 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 10, 2018

Redwood City police are attempting to make contact with a barricaded suspect.It started at around 2 a.m. when Redwood City Police received a report of domestic violence at a home on Windsor Way.Police arrived to find an injured female victim. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuriesThe male suspect, a retired police officer, is presumed to still be inside.Police went called neighbors and went door to door early this morning to tell them to lock all doors and shelter in place. They also issued a voluntary evacuation order in the area of Windsor Way and Madison Ave, off of Alameda de las Pulgas.Sky 7 was over the scene as Redwood City police created a ramp to gain entry into the home of the barricaded suspect.ABC7 News spoke to neighbors in the area that say the ordeal has been stressful. Roads in the area have been closed and officers have been posted in neighbors backyards all day. Neighbors also said this is not the first time police have been called to the house.