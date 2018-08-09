Barricaded suspect in Redwood City prompts neighborhood lockdown

Barricade situation in Redwood City, California on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Thomas M. Rizza
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Redwood City police are attempting to make contact with a barricaded suspect.

It started at around 2 a.m. when Redwood City Police received a report of domestic violence at a home on Windsor Way.

Police arrived to find an injured female victim. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The male suspect, a retired police officer, is presumed to still be inside.

Police went called neighbors and went door to door early this morning to tell them to lock all doors and shelter in place. They also issued a voluntary evacuation order in the area of Windsor Way and Madison Ave, off of Alameda de las Pulgas.

Sky 7 was over the scene as Redwood City police created a ramp to gain entry into the home of the barricaded suspect.

ABC7 News spoke to neighbors in the area that say the ordeal has been stressful. Roads in the area have been closed and officers have been posted in neighbors backyards all day. Neighbors also said this is not the first time police have been called to the house.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadebarricaded manstandoffRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
BART Board tables vote on several proposed safety measures
Man fears he was last person to see missing college student
Animals rescued from wildfires by motorcycle-riding CoverGirl
VIDEO: Chairlift carries skier toward erupting volcano
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Apple is not "listening," restaurant milk requirement
San Francisco Giants to retire Barry Bonds' number 25
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Mendocino Complex Fires grow to over 300,000 acres collectively
More News