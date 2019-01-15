BART POLICE

BART to arm officers with opioid overdose drug NARCAN

EMBED </>More Videos

BART will be arming all of its police officers with the opioid overdose drug NARCAN in the next few months. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
BART will be arming all of its police officers with the opioid overdose drug NARCAN in the next few months.

Many civilian BART station elevator attendants currently carry NARCAN and have successfully deployed it to save drug users.

One of those attendants, Frank Altamirano, saved the life of a man who was overdosing at the Civic Center BART station last month.

RELATED: Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?

"He didn't even have a pulse. He was already changing colors," Altamirano told ABC 7 News.

A BART passenger walking through the station, spotted the man lying on the ground, and alerted Altamirano.

The passenger stayed with the man while Altamirano rushed to get his NARCAN nasal spray.

"Once I got the NARCAN from my locker, I ran back, tore it out of the wrapper and put in his nose. That's when you could see his pulse start to take effect," Altamirano recalled.

Paramedics came and took the man to the hospital.

RELATED: BART responds after video of drug users in San Francisco station

The elevator attendant pilot program, which is staffed by contract workers from the Hunters Point Family organization, has been widely regarding as being successful in cleaning up BART stations.

Right now all the elevator attendant supervisors at the Civic Center and Powell street BART stations carry NARCAN.

Those stations have been popular areas for drug users to shoot up in public.

In fact, ABC 7 News saw several of them doing just that while we reporting on this story.

RELATED: BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested

BART spokesman Jim Allison said they hope to have theirs officers equipped early this year.

"We're going through all the hurdles right now, making sure we have all the I's dotted and T's crossed before we roll it out."

The value of having NARCAN on the BART system especially resonated with Altamirano, who recently lost a relative to an overdose.

"It just kinda brought it all back. So it was just a natural instinct to help."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeBARTdrug addictionopioidsbart policeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
BART POLICE
BART release new info, increase reward for suspect in deadly shooting
Report: BART investigating spike in sick calls during holidays
Judge suspends criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer
Nia Wilson's dad questions alleged killer's mental health delay
More bart police
Top Stories
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Show More
Petition filed requesting name change for Dixie School District calls name 'racist'
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
Federal shutdown creates health center crisis for Native Americans
Bay Area cities enlist help of citizens to keep storm drains clear
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
More News