Person struck, killed by BART train in San Francisco, authorities say

Sunday, January 12, 2025 8:25AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART reported major delays in downtown San Francisco Saturday night after a fatality on the tracks.

Firefighters said they were called about 8:45 p.m. to what BART described as a major medical emergency between the Civic Center and Powell Street stations.

There was a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, BART said on social media.

"A person was on the tracks for an unknown reason when a train approached and a collision appears to have occurred," BART spokesman Chris Filippi said in a recorded statement. "The person has been killed."

Red Line service was temporarily canceled because of the incident.

BART's Yellow Line continued to run to all San Francisco stations from Antioch to SFO/Millbrae, Filippi said.

Blue Line trains were running from Dublin/Pleasanton to West Oakland, he said.

