BART

Can BART really stop drug use on its trains?

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone videos taken by passengers on BART on three different trains show the same man smoking meth. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cellphone videos taken by passengers on BART on three different trains show the same thing -- the same man smoking meth. To add insult to injury, the man is sitting in what BART has labeled a priority seat, a seat reserved for people with disabilities and pregnant women.

Other passengers seem obvlivious to what's going on, except for the persons recording the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

This cellphone video taken by ABC7's Reggie Aqui shows a man doing drugs on a BART train in San Francisco in June 2018.



We showed the videos to BART passengers and they all said BART police should have been notified.

One told ABC7 News it reflected a "societal problem" no different than what's going on around San Francisco.

VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
EMBED More News Videos

BART riders are calling the transit service "gross," "dangerous," and downright "disturbing."


The transit agency responded with an interview, telling us the most prudent thing passengers should do when encountering something like this is to go on the BART watch app to notify BART cops.

BART spokesman Chris Filippi says the app is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that police will board the train when the alert is sent.

They can issue a citation in this case for a misdemeanor low drug offense. But chances are the person will have most likely left by the time police respond.

VIDEO: Staffing increased at San Francisco's Civic Center BART after video shows needle, drug use
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell announced Wednesday that the city will increase staffing at the Civic Center BART station and Muni hub to improve public health and safety conditions.



That's a problem because officers have to witness it personally. The other thing passengers can do is make a citizens arrest. But that entails staying on the train and identifying the person for police. Again, that's presuming the person is still aboard.

BART also can prohibit that suspect from riding its system by putting him on a "no ride list." But the prohibition list is only active for a certain period of time.

VIDEO: Man captures video of 'zombie-like' people using drugs at BART station
EMBED More News Videos

A commuter in San Francisco shot videos over the course of a week showing people using drugs out in the open at a BART station.



Finally, the biggest problem BART has in its fight against drugs is one that also applies to the bigger picture. Low-level drug offenses like smoking drugs on trains is normally a misdemeanor. And as such, the penalties are minimal. If there is any jail time, its likely an overnight stay and they're back on the streets again.

BART spokesman Filippi said that's why the system is actively investing in a more comprehensive rehab program to help drug addicts get off drugs and change their lives.

Click here for more stories and videos about BART.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTcellphonedrugsillegal drugsmethamphetamineSan FranciscoOaklandMillbraeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BART riders may soon see SFPD patrolling stations after viral video
BART looks at plans to renovate stations, upgrade system
VIDEO: Why some people are calling BART gross, dangerous, disturbing
BART responds after video of drug users in SF station
Needle, drug use epidemic prompts action from BART
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs at BART station
BART
BART may replace gates to stop fare evasions
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
BART recovers from major delays across system
More BART
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News