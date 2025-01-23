Family of woman pushed to death at SF BART station sues transit agency over safety concerns

The family of the woman who was pushed to death at a San Francisco BART station is suing the transit agency for failing to keep its riders safe.

The family of the woman who was pushed to death at a San Francisco BART station is suing the transit agency for failing to keep its riders safe.

The family of the woman who was pushed to death at a San Francisco BART station is suing the transit agency for failing to keep its riders safe.

The family of the woman who was pushed to death at a San Francisco BART station is suing the transit agency for failing to keep its riders safe.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "BART, you're on notice. You have to make riders safer."

Powerful words outside the Powell Street BART station in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, the family of Corazon Dandan held a news conference alongside their lawyers to announce a lawsuit against the transit agency.

Corazon was killed after being pushed into a BART train at the Powell Street station in July 2024.

RELATED: Woman pushed into oncoming BART train at Powell Station dies, suspect arrested

Police charged a homeless man in her death.

"She has no bad bone in her body that I can think of," said Alvin Dandan, Corazon's nephew.

The lawsuit lays out reasons the family believes BART should be held responsible.

Chief among them, they say BART failed to keep its riders safe and its stations secure.

The lawsuit claiming the man who pushed Corazon had been known to BART police and previously banned from entering the Powell Street station.

VIDEO: Woman killed after being pushed into SF BART train remembered as 'kind, generous'

We are learning new details about the woman who was killed after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at Powell Station in San Francisco.

"He had been in trouble multiple times. He was known to BART. He was told not to ride. He was a gate jumper. There are a lot of people like him around," said the family's attorney, Nanci Nishimura.

Since her passing, Corazon's family says the emotional pain they've endured has oftentimes been unbearable.

Corazon's nephew, Alvin, saying he was the one who got the call from hospital staff that night in July to say his aunt had died.

"That's the first trauma, emotional trauma that I've suffered. The second one was delivering the news to the six siblings," Alvin said.

One of those six siblings is Corazon's brother, Danilo.

RELATED: Man accused of pushing 74-year-old Daly City woman into oncoming BART train charged with murder

After they both immigrated from the Philippines, Danilo says his sister was his closest friend here in the Bay Area.

Now, he and his family want to make sure what they've gone through isn't experienced by anyone else.

"I always remember her. You know especially last Christmas and New Year. We would always be together," Danilo said.

The Dandan family says while BART has made improvements since Corazon's death, there are still more things they would like to see done.

As for BART itself, they say they are not commenting on this matter.