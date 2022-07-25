Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

⚠️ Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from the #OakFire in Mariposa County is forecast to drift into the Bay Area on Monday, 7/25, but smoke is expected to remain aloft. Hazy skies may be visible & the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations. Check the AQI: https://t.co/U3NGKXFXYV pic.twitter.com/uOZG3HkRcG — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 24, 2022

Smoke from the #OakFire will arrive over portions of the Bay Area beginning tomorrow morning. At this time, smoke is anticipated to remain aloft rather than near the surface.



Expect hazy and slightly red/orange-tinted skies due to this smoke by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1UqvJ3DFs4 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 24, 2022

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory as smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County is forecast to drift into the Bay Area on Monday.Smoke is expected to remain aloft, but hazy skies may be visible and smell of smoke is possible at high elevations, the agency tweeted.The National Weather Service says Bay Area residents can expect hazy and slightly red and orange-tinted skies by Monday morning.The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.