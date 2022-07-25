Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

⚠️ Air Quality Advisory: Smoke from the #OakFire in Mariposa County is forecast to drift into the Bay Area on Monday, 7/25, but smoke is expected to remain aloft. Hazy skies may be visible & the smell of smoke is possible at high elevations. Check the AQI: https://t.co/U3NGKXFXYV pic.twitter.com/uOZG3HkRcG— Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) July 24, 2022
Smoke is expected to remain aloft, but hazy skies may be visible and smell of smoke is possible at high elevations, the agency tweeted.
The National Weather Service says Bay Area residents can expect hazy and slightly red and orange-tinted skies by Monday morning.
Smoke from the #OakFire will arrive over portions of the Bay Area beginning tomorrow morning. At this time, smoke is anticipated to remain aloft rather than near the surface.— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 24, 2022
Expect hazy and slightly red/orange-tinted skies due to this smoke by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1UqvJ3DFs4
The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.
By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live