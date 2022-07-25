air quality

Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

Smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite forecast to reach Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory as smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County is forecast to drift into the Bay Area on Monday.


Smoke is expected to remain aloft, but hazy skies may be visible and smell of smoke is possible at high elevations, the agency tweeted.

The National Weather Service says Bay Area residents can expect hazy and slightly red and orange-tinted skies by Monday morning.



The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described "explosive fire behavior" on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniacalifornia wildfiresmariposa countyair qualitywildfiresmokesmoke
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Climate Watch: How to be ready for CA weather, wildfire threats
Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area as Yosemite fire grows
No Spare the Air Alert issued in the Bay Area
Port of Oakland, new tenant sued over potential environmental impacts
TOP STORIES
Oak Fire explodes to 14,281 acres, Newsom declares state of emergency
Bay Area fire crews head to Mariposa Co. to help battle wildfires
1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in Marin City, officials say
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
Gov. Hogan: Trump going to 'cost us seats' with potential 2024 bid
SF man serves up his last neighborhood pancake party
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
Show More
Climate activists glue their hands to Botticelli painting in protest
SF's Latinx population disproportionally impacted by monkeypox
Kid Cudi walks off stage at 'Rolling Loud' after being hit with trash
US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb: police
71-year-old man mauled to death by 7 dogs while walking to store
More TOP STORIES News