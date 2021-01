COVID-19 data shows Bay Area cases rising faster than ever

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area are increasing at an alarming clip.Before your eyes glaze over, consider these numbers that put the winter surge into perspective.ABC7 News' data journalism team first started tracking local case numbers on March 12, the day before the first stay-at-home orders were issued. It took six months and nine days for the Bay Area to reach 100,000 cases on Sep. 21.It took another two months and 24 days for our cases numbers to double and reach 200,000 cases on Dec. 15.On Friday, the Bay Area crossed the 300,000-case threshold. We added those additional 100,000 cases shockingly fast -- in just 24 days.The rate of new cases shows just how bad this latest surge is for the Bay Area. Perhaps even more concerning is the region's remaining ICU capacity, just 3.5% as of Thursday.Feel free to share this story with that family member of yours who is over the pandemic. They may be over it, but it's far from over.