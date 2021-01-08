Coronavirus California

COVID-19 data shows Bay Area cases rising faster than ever

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, new COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area are increasing at an alarming clip.

Before your eyes glaze over, consider these numbers that put the winter surge into perspective.

ABC7 News' data journalism team first started tracking local case numbers on March 12, the day before the first stay-at-home orders were issued. It took six months and nine days for the Bay Area to reach 100,000 cases on Sep. 21.

It took another two months and 24 days for our cases numbers to double and reach 200,000 cases on Dec. 15.

On Friday, the Bay Area crossed the 300,000-case threshold. We added those additional 100,000 cases shockingly fast -- in just 24 days.

The rate of new cases shows just how bad this latest surge is for the Bay Area. Perhaps even more concerning is the region's remaining ICU capacity, just 3.5% as of Thursday.

Feel free to share this story with that family member of yours who is over the pandemic. They may be over it, but it's far from over.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessalamedamarinnapawalnut creeksan franciscosan mateosonomafairfieldsanta claradata journalismbay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicshelter in placehospitalspandemicstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Stay-at-home order likely to be extended
Bay Area company tracking where new COVID-19 variant is spreading
WATCH TODAY: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Latest Bay Area ICU capacity totals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
WATCH TODAY: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Menlo Park store owner faces threats for attending rally in DC
COVID-19 updates: Stay-at-home order likely to be extended
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Show More
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
Bay Area company tracking where new COVID-19 variant is spreading
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Self-pardon by Trump could get messy; law professor explains
More TOP STORIES News