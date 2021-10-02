Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits San Leandro area, 1 day after another quake, USGS says

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Leandro on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This comes one day after a 3.2 earthquake struck near the same area in San Leandro on Friday night. It was later downgraded to a 3.0.

At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

