Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits San Leandro area, 1 day after another quake, USGS says

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near San Leandro on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
This comes one day after a 3.2 earthquake struck near the same area in San Leandro on Friday night
. It was later downgraded to a 3.0.
At this time, there are no reports of damage or injuries.
Prepare NorCal:
Disaster Preparedness Resources
