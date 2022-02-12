Preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles San Leandro

The quake hit at 7:13 p.m. and was centered approximately two and a half miles north-northeast of San Leandro.
The tremor was felt in San Leandro, Alameda, Oakland, Hayward and Castro Valley.
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
3.3 #earthquake struck N/NE of San Leandro tonight. Anyone feel it? #BayArea pic.twitter.com/LtSBGjtA0n— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) February 12, 2022
#UPDATE ON EARTHQUAKE:— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) February 12, 2022
That minor 3.3 #earthquake near #SanLeandro was felt across parts of east bay & peninsula. #BayArea pic.twitter.com/gNGHDkXDyX
