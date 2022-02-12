Preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles San Leandro

EMBED <>More Videos

Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay early Friday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 7:13 p.m. and was centered approximately two and a half miles north-northeast of San Leandro.


The tremor was felt in San Leandro, Alameda, Oakland, Hayward and Castro Valley.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandroearthquakeusgs
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Body found near Muir Beach where SF fisherman went missing
CA bill would require COVID vaccines for all employees
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing Oakland federal guard
Show More
Winemakers keeping eye on vineyards amid rare winter heat wave
Immigrant voting explored in San Jose, following SF's lead
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
South Bay proposal aims to help children who've lost parents to COVID
John Madden public memorial at Oakland Coliseum
More TOP STORIES News