FIRE

Bay Area officials urge residents to prepare for wildfire season

EMBED </>More Videos

The fire season is just in its early stages, but with the first real heat and some high winds, concerns are already at high levels. There were three significant fires in the Bay Area Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
The fire season is just in its early stages, but with the first real heat and some high winds, concerns are already at high levels. There were three significant fires in the Bay Area Tuesday. Fire officials are asking the public to make sure they do their part, to prevent catastrophes like we saw in the North Bay last fall.

"June 17 is actually the compliance deadline in Central Contra Costa County," said Fire Marshal Robert Marshall, "particularly during high wind events, that's really when it becomes hyper-critical that people have done everything correctly, because what that does is it allows us to have the best chance to stop the fire."

RELATED: Sonoma County calls for changes after North Bay fire report

Marshall credits some early preparation, like weed abatement by nearby residents with helping his crews quickly get the upper hand on a fire in Lafayette Tuesday afternoon, although it did destroy one structure, described as a tiny home.

Later, a grass fire prompted evacuations in a Pinole neighborhood.

"We work from sun up to sun down," said Ken Tamplen, with Ken's Rototilling and Weed Abatement. "There was a really heavy growth of weeds this year, the weeds are big talls, thick and dense, so it's important to get your property taken care of."

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firecal firefirefightersfirecontra costa countywildfireConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows Santa Rosa bus rescuing residents from North Bay fires
Cal Fire releases findings on North Bay fires
Sonoma County calls for changes after fire report
Neighbors stave off wildfire until firefighters arrive
FIRE
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
More fire
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News