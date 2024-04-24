Horn Barbecue reopening at new location in Oakland after closure

Popular Oakland barbecue spot Horn Barbeque is reopening at a new location after burglaries and a fire forced it to announce its closure in March.

Popular Oakland barbecue spot Horn Barbeque is reopening at a new location after burglaries and a fire forced it to announce its closure in March.

Popular Oakland barbecue spot Horn Barbeque is reopening at a new location after burglaries and a fire forced it to announce its closure in March.

Popular Oakland barbecue spot Horn Barbeque is reopening at a new location after burglaries and a fire forced it to announce its closure in March.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A popular Oakland barbecue spot is reopening at a new location after announcing its closure last month.

PREVIOUS: Horn Barbecue in Oakland closing permanently after spike in challenges including fire, thefts

The acclaimed restaurant said in March it was closing the Mandela Parkway location for good after being burglarized and gutted by a fire.

It will now reopen its doors on Friday, April 26, at 464 8th Street. That is the location of Matty's, a restaurant also owned by Matt Horn, which will reportedly have dishes incorporated into the Horn Barbecue menu.

VIDEO: Popular Oakland BBQ restaurant heavily damaged by fire shortly after being graffitied

Two days after Horn Barbecue in Oakland was vandalized, it was heavily damaged by fire.

In a Facebook post, Horn Barbecue says it will reopen at 11 a.m. on Friday with first come, first served.

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your unwavering support-your love has been our strength during this time. We can't wait to welcome you back," the post said.