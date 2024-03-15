Horn Barbecue in Oakland closing permanently after spike in challenges including fire, thefts

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A popular West Oakland barbecue spot is closing for good after the restaurant was burglarized and gutted by a fire.

The owner of Horn Barbecue says the decision to close the Mandela Parkway location came after deep reflection and prayer.

Two days after Horn Barbecue in Oakland was vandalized, it was heavily damaged by fire.

Matt Horn says he's closing due to a multitude of challenges in addition to last November's fire.

That includes vandalism, theft and crime.

This comes at the start of Oakland Restaurant Week, which supports and celebrates local eateries in town. It runs through the 24th of this month.

