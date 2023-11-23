Oakland's Horn BBQ honors Thanksgiving commitment day after restaurant fire

Despite having his restaurant burned down, owner of Horn BBQ in Oakland says he made a commitment: a turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Matt Horn admits it was tough to come to work on Wednesday - the day after his Oakland restaurant was burned and kitchen destroyed.

"Had it not been for today's giving, it would have been tough for me to leave the house to be completely honest with you," says Horn.

But Horn, owner of the Michelin-rated Horn BBQ in West Oakland, says he made a commitment: a turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving.

"We are committed to coming out and serving the community. It is something that we do. And despite any challenges and adversity we may face, I want to continue to move forward and stay committed to that," he says.

Two days after Horn Barbecue in Oakland was vandalized, it was heavily damaged by fire.

And many in the community lined up at his restaurant, counting on that commitment.

"It's been hard since COVID, struggling, and working. We're living paycheck to paycheck," explains Oakland resident Eresmo Flores. "It is good to know that we have somebody that is there for you."

He is one of the more than 100 people who were able to get a free turkey.

Usually, the turkeys would be distributed inside. And, there would be warm meals to give away. But the fire damage made that difficult to do.

Horn called out vandals who tagged his restaurant in an Instagram post. He posted that on Monday. Then, the restaurant caught fire on Tuesday. Horn suspects he was targeted.

"We need more community businesses that really care and give back," says Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

Covington says there is no update on the fire investigation. He and his crew came out to support Horn's turkey giveaway. Even celebrity chef Tyler Florence was on hand.

"So, it means everything to us that Horn would continue to operate and care about our community, even through this disaster," says Covington.

"I didn't think that he was actually going to be able to pull it off and he actually pulled it off. He has really been an asset to the community," says Oakland native Sabrena Flennauga.

Horn says the fire has given him a new perspective this holiday. But no change to his commitment to his community.

"We are committed to Oakland. We are committed to being here in the community. And you know, this temporary situation doesn't distract from what our true purpose here is," says Horn.

