Peninsula families receive Thanksgiving meals at Samaritan House

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Low-income families in San Mateo lined up to receive Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, two days before the big holiday. For some, this service keeps their families together.

"These guys have gotten us through years," said Rebecca Santos, a San Mateo resident. "Literally when the pandemic started is when our relationship if you will started."

The Samaritan House in San Mateo is the leading food provider to low-income families in the county. They do this every year. They say about 4,000 families are registered with them. That means 4,000 families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving.

"We have turkey, produce, all of the stuffing, all of the trimmings that you need to celebrate your Thanksgiving holiday," said Samaritan House CEO Laura Bent. "These are laborers, who are working day jobs whether it is house cleaning or working in a restaurant. They are working low-wage jobs so we want to make sure they have the capacity to have a festival holiday just like we would."

Bent says volunteers spend hours in the weeks leading up to the donation prepping food for distribution. Company partners, schools and the public donate to the Samaritan House to make it possible. Families like Santos' say this meal means the world to them.

"These guys are there," she said. "They maybe give extra flowers. They maybe give an extra treat like, we relied on them and again thankful is exactly what I am."

