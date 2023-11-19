Hundreds of turkeys were given to families in San Francisco on Saturday.

500 turkeys given away to families in SF ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The rain did not dampen the spirit of giving in San Francisco on Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers helped give away 500 turkeys to families as part of an inaugural event ahead of Thanksgiving.

The walk up took place at Lowell High School in San Francisco.

"Well, the holidays are coming up and I think we all recognize that they can be difficult times, and we wanted to do something for the area. We're a local firm that's been here since the 50's actually, and we wanted to give back," said Doug Saeltzer, an attorney with the law firm Walkup, Melodia, Kelly, and Schoenberger.

The firm partnered with the high school to host its first ever turkey giveaway.

Families were able to drive up to the school where the turkeys were handed out.

The firm says "taking care of the community is a responsibility we all share."

During an interview on ABC7's Midday Live earlier this week, the COO John Sweeney said the firm hopes to make it an annual event.

