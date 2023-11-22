PATH Villas in San Jose, a supportive housing site for people 55 or older who were formally homeless, hosted a holiday dinner for its residents.

Residents grateful as 1st Thanksgiving meal held at new SJ supportive housing site

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One Thanksgiving meal in the South Bay is about celebrating community and a new home.

PATH Villas at 4th Street in San Jose is the newest supportive housing site for people 55 or older, who were formally homeless.

Patti Fradenburg is one of the 94 residents who have moved in since July.

"I walked into a new room upstairs and I burst into tears 'cause I never expected to land somewhere like this," Fradenburg said.

Fradenburg's career as a bakery manager was cut short by health issues including seizures.

From couch surfing to shelters, Fradenburg said moving to PATH was a life changer.

"The difference in the anxiety and stress and all the noise and the fighting all the trouble - all the fear all the time has been really rough. So coming here man I am sleeping like a baby, I don't take anxiety meds anymore," Fradenburg said.

This holiday dinner was organized by a local church named Spark.

Mayor Matt Mahan and his family helped serve meals on Tuesday evening.

He said PATH, a non-profit that helps people statewide find permanent housing and case management, has been a phenomenal partner with the county.

"We have to show people we're using their tax dollars well and that these investments work to help people get off the streets, turn their lives around, and live dignified, productive lives," Mahan said.

Resident Dwayne Hall said he was evicted from his home four years ago after his rent increased.

From motels to tiny homes, he's happy to be here.

"Just great conversation you know everybody that I've met here have been kind and you know gentle to me," Hall said.

Mahan said it was special he could show his kids why helping the community matters.

"I want them to meet a very diverse range of community members and to understand the challenges people face and sort of why I'm doing this work," Mahan said.

Residents were grateful they could connect with their neighbors.

"I think it brings us all together and makes us all feel like family and that comfort we all need especially this time of the year," Fradenburg said.

PATH plans to open a new supportive housing site next year in Santa Clara County.

