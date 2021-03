Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms and snow to Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says unsettled weather will continue through tomorrow morning and will taper as we move into the evening and overnight hours.Wintry showers are bringing lighting, hail, graupel, and even some snow down to 2,500 feet.Thunder and lightning are possible across the entire Bay Area.Tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible thanks to a northeasterly wind. We can receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain.