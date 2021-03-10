Storm brings wintry showers, thunderstorms and snow to Bay Area

Wintry showers are bringing lighting, hail, graupel, and even some snow down to 2,500 feet.
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Thunder and lightning are possible across the entire Bay Area.
Tomorrow, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible thanks to a northeasterly wind. We can receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain.
