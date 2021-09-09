Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in Bay Area

Local resources

National resources

Housing

Women

Immigrant Services/Resources

Employment

Domestic Abuse

Education

Advocacy/Civil Rights

Health

Mental Health

Family Services

Culture

Voting/Civic Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO --Here are the organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.LCF is building a movement of civically engaged philanthropic leaders, investing in Latino-led organizations and increasing political participation of Latinos in California.Based in Oakland's Fruitvale district, The Unity Council promotes social equity and improves quality of life by building vibrant communities where everyone can work, learn, and thrive.LTF Latino Response is the result of dozens of valuable organizations working together to offer 150+ resources in the fight against COVID-19 in English, Spanish and Mayan. Resources include COVID-19 testing locations, finding economic relief, locations for the nearest food bank, housing and rent relief, educational tips, help for artists and more.Located in the San Rafael, Canal Alliance offers immigration legal services, education and career programs, and social services to help Latino immigrants and their families overcome barriers to success.MUA is a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a double mission of promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice. They offer trainings to build economic security and leadership, and organize campaigns to win immigrant, workers' and women's rights.SIREN empowers low-income immigrants and refugees through community education and organizing, leadership development, policy advocacy, civic engagement and legal services.ICE Activity Hotline (Northern & Central California)Community members: (201) 468-6088Allies: (918) 609-4480Centro Legal is a comprehensive legal services agency focused on protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, and Latino communities through bilingual legal representation, education, and advocacy throughout Northern and Central California.CJJC is a multi-racial organization offering a multi-faceted approach to fighting for social justice. They fight grassroots campaigns to win immigrant rights & housing rights and work toward building a larger movement for social transformation.La Casa responds to calls for help from domestic violence victims, of all ages, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We give survivors the tools to transform their lives. We seek to prevent future violence by educating the community and by redefining public perceptions about domestic violence.Crisis line: 877.503.1850Text: 415.200.3575Was founded in 1971 to address health barriers and create better lives for the underserved. Today, La Clinica is the first choice for providing multi-lingual, accessible full-scope health care services in the East Bay, no matter a patient's income level or insurance status.MCCLA is a multicultural, multidisciplinary arts organization committed to the collaborative artistic vision of the Latino art forms. MCCLA provides the community with an arena in which to develop new artistic skills, as well as support local and established artists that serve their communityCalle 24's mission is to preserve, enhance and advocate for Latino cultural continuity, vitality, and community in San Francisco's touchstone Latino Cultural District and the greater Mission neighborhood.A hybrid urban arts space in downtown San Jose and rooted in the Chicano/Latino experience, MACLA is a community-based arts organization that intersects many communities, cultures and aesthetic approaches. MACLA is committed to emerging Latino artists and audiences and continues to promote a vision of arts programming as a vehicle for civic dialogue and social equity.Located in the San Jose's Mayfair neighborhood, the School of Arts and Culture at MHP collaborates with diverse civic and community partners to offer engaging and creative multicultural events with the vision to inspire compassion and vibrant communities.Los Lupeños is a Mexican folk dance company that was founded in 1969. They provide programming to youth and adults throughout San JoseTeatro Visión is a Chicanx theater company with more than three decades of service to the community. Their work amplifies the voices of Latinxs, creates a dignified and empowering sense of identity, inspires action, builds respect and understanding, and explores the social and psychological experiences of Latinxs.Chicana Latina Foundation promotes professional and leadership development of Latinas. As the fastest growing population in California, Latinas are the future. Young, multicultural and entrepreneurial, by 2030, Latinas will make up the largest share of California's workforce.As an inner-city, community-based, mural arts organization, Precita Eyes Muralists work to enrich and beautify urban environments and educate the public about the process and history of community mural art. Working with a wide variety of neighborhoods and communities, we nourish one's inherent creativity and celebrate the beauty of their community.MEDA's work has centered on equity. We envision generations of Latino families choosing where to call home, thriving economically, succeeding in learning opportunities, and leading policy and social change toward a more equitable society. To make that a reality, we assess need, incorporate our vision, implement best practices and work toward capacity-buildingLa Cocina's incubator program offers affordable commercial kitchen space and hands-on technical assistance to low-income and immigrant women entrepreneurs who are launching, growing and formalizing food businesses.