More than 10,000 customers without power in Bay Area, PG&E says

PG &E says there are more 10,000 families and businesses without power, most all of them in the East Bay.

A live outage map shows orange boxes in Contra Costa County, indicating severe blackouts.

At least 700 people were without power tonight in San Ramon. Many of those people lost power Saturday night.

A KFC at Giannis on San Ramon Valley Boulevard was at least one restaurant that was impacted by the power. The restaurant was using battery operated candles right now to keep some lights on in the restaurant.

San Ramon finally had its power restored Sunday evening.

The KFC in town showed us workers were just hours away from having to trash their food.

Sunday night the Orchards at Walnut Creek shopping center was filled with businesses and restaurants that looked like a ghost town with closures.

PG &E said around 6:25 p.m. Sunday that power was out to 3,769 customers in the Ygnacio Valley Road area. The outage started at 4:44 p.m. in the Northgate area, between Walnut Avenue and Oak Grove Road, mostly south of Ygnacio Valley Road.

And Sunday night, more than 3,000 PG &E customers in Orinda were impacted by outages.

PG &E said it didn't have an estimate time of power restoration.

Current Outages

San Francisco 70

Peninsula 1

North Bay 162

East Bay 10,149

South Bay 178

Bay Area Total 10,560

