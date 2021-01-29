storm

New storm heading to Bay Area after record-setting atmospheric river to drench entire region

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area is getting ready for another soaking next week after three storms including a record setting atmospheric river drenched the region this week.



"Our next Bay Area-wide storm comes in Monday and it lingers through Tuesday," said ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.

The storm is a level 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.

"Light to moderate rain, becoming breezy, and we will probably need to upgrade this one to a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale due to the rainfall amounts that its going to bring," explained Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Monday's storm will arrive in the North Bay first.

Santa Rosa will start getting wet around 5 a.m.

From there the storm will continue to move from north to south across our neighborhoods, according to Nicco.

"By the time we wake-up Tuesday morning we will have some left over light rain and then a few scattered showers. As we head throughout the day the clouds will start to open up and this system will be over," said Nicco.

The new storm is welcome news to the Bay Area after a series of storms brought "very impressive" and much needed rain to the region, but Nicco says we still have a long way to go.



The atmospheric river alone increased Livermore's rain percentage for January from 24 percent to 93 percent. Livermore also set a one day record after getting more than an inch of rain on Thursday.

RELATED: Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region

San Jose and Santa Rosa also experienced a day of record rainfall on Thursday.

The atmospheric river drenched Oakland with rain percentage for January increasing to 58 percent.
San Francisco went from 21 percent to 58 percent.

SFO went from 22 percent to 74 percent.

San Jose went from 15 percent to 92 percent.

Santa Rosa went from 26 percent to 59 percent.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlivermoresanta rosasan joseoaklandsan franciscosan francisco international airportsan rafaelmarinbay areafloodingwinter stormweather recordsnowstormweatherrainforecastcalifornia
STORM
Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region
Napa wineries reopen for business as county enters purple tier
Storm evacuation orders lifted, warnings remain
Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony after CA mudslide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm washes out part of Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Newsom signs bill providing rent relief for Californians
Mudslide danger remains in Bay Area as rain eases in region
EXCLUSIVE: New SF burglary case adds to Boudin controversy
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonally cool and damp weekend
Show More
Bay Area skiers gear up for Tahoe as snow blankets region
UC schools receive record number of applications
Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony after CA mudslide
Nearly 2M COVID-19 vaccines in freezers across CA, data shows
COVID-19 updates: WHO investigative team visiting Wuhan, China today
More TOP STORIES News