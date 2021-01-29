New storm heading to Bay Area after record-setting atmospheric river to drench entire region

Record setting #AtmosphericRiver— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 29, 2021
Here are our storm totals & 1-day record rainfall records.#BayArea pic.twitter.com/jxDqQ75Imb
"Our next Bay Area-wide storm comes in Monday and it lingers through Tuesday," said ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.
The storm is a level 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.
"Light to moderate rain, becoming breezy, and we will probably need to upgrade this one to a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale due to the rainfall amounts that its going to bring," explained Nicco.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Monday's storm will arrive in the North Bay first.
Santa Rosa will start getting wet around 5 a.m.
From there the storm will continue to move from north to south across our neighborhoods, according to Nicco.
"By the time we wake-up Tuesday morning we will have some left over light rain and then a few scattered showers. As we head throughout the day the clouds will start to open up and this system will be over," said Nicco.
The new storm is welcome news to the Bay Area after a series of storms brought "very impressive" and much needed rain to the region, but Nicco says we still have a long way to go.
Very impressive & much needed but long way to go..— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 29, 2021
This didn't even get us back to average for January....#AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/JYH8W7HQrR
The atmospheric river alone increased Livermore's rain percentage for January from 24 percent to 93 percent. Livermore also set a one day record after getting more than an inch of rain on Thursday.
San Jose and Santa Rosa also experienced a day of record rainfall on Thursday.
The atmospheric river drenched Oakland with rain percentage for January increasing to 58 percent.
San Francisco went from 21 percent to 58 percent.
SFO went from 22 percent to 74 percent.
San Jose went from 15 percent to 92 percent.
Santa Rosa went from 26 percent to 59 percent.
