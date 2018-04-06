Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course

EMBED </>More Videos

School employees and administrators from across the Bay Area got some super intense safety training Friday. Training which many Hope they will never have to use. What to do and how to react to an active shooter situation at school. (KGO-TV)

Cornell W. Barnard
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
School employees and administrators from across the Bay Area got some super intense safety training Friday. Training which many hope they will never have to use -- what to do and how to react to an active shooter situation at school.

RELATED: Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide

"Knowledge is power, unfortunately, this is the reality and we have to be prepared for it," said Anna Koval Assistant Principal at Healdsburg High School.

The class, hosted by the Marin County Sheriff's Department, was full. Many believe it's due to recent tragic events like the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida and recently a shooting at YouTube in San Bruno which left three people wounded and a woman armed with a gun dead.

"There's a lot of interest here, I think our administrators are looking for additional information about protecting our kids," said Marin Co. Sheriff's Sgt. Bill Hernandez.

RELATED: Napa college undergoes active shooter drill

The class was taught by the Public Safety Training Institute, which uses a video produced by the Houston police department, A dramatic simulation of an active shooter situation. Its message, run hide or fight.

"Fighting is always a last resort, we talk about being aggressive and loud, never giving up having the will to survive," said Mike Peretti from P.S.T.I.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on gun safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetytraining tipsgun safetyworkplaceworkplace shootingpolicemass shootingHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News