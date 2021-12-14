Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains

LET IT SNOW! A winter storm has brought rare snow to Mount Diablo and several other peaks in the Bay Area. https://t.co/Vg9E8nm2S0 pic.twitter.com/cW58j5qaiS — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) December 14, 2021

Are you a fan of snow? ❄ You'll have to go to the Sierra for a lot of snow, but a few peaks in the #BayArea saw some snow overnight. #cawx #casnow ⛄ pic.twitter.com/T33FbQqawA — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 14, 2021

MOUNT DIABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Let it snow! A winter storm has brought rare snow to several peaks in the Bay Area.The dusting of snow has been spotted on Mount Diablo, Chews Ridge, Palo Escrito, and Mount Saint Helena, according to the National Weather Service.Enjoy it while it lasts! The snow is minimal and not expected to last long.If you're looking for thicker snow, you'll find it in the Sierra where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.If you're heading to Tahoe, be sure to check your route before you leave. Some highways are closed and some have chain requirements. Caltrans is telling drivers to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel.