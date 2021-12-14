Weather

Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains

By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Winter storm brings rare snow to Bay Area mountains

MOUNT DIABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Let it snow! A winter storm has brought rare snow to several peaks in the Bay Area.

The dusting of snow has been spotted on Mount Diablo, Chews Ridge, Palo Escrito, and Mount Saint Helena, according to the National Weather Service.




Enjoy it while it lasts! The snow is minimal and not expected to last long.

RELATED: Atmospheric river pummels Bay Area with heavy rain, strong winds

If you're looking for thicker snow, you'll find it in the Sierra where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

If you're heading to Tahoe, be sure to check your route before you leave. Some highways are closed and some have chain requirements. Caltrans is telling drivers to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan rafaelwalnut creekmillbraesan josesnowstormweatherrainstorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News