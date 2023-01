Videos show trees downed by strong winds, series of atmospheric river storms across SF Bay Area

A series of storms that hit California saw trees downed by gusty winds. Here's a look at the widespread damage across SF, Oakland and San Jose.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The damage caused by a series of powerful atmospheric river storms across California is slowly being revealed. In addition to storm surges, flooding and mudslides, trees downed by high winds have caused damage to homes, cars and roads across the Bay Area.

