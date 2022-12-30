Timeline: Heavy rain Saturday morning, Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is a Level 1 storm on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale today ahead of a stronger Level 2 moderate storm Saturday.
There will be scattered showers on and off all day Friday.
For the Level 2 storm, the heaviest rain and worst wind will occur between 2 a.m. - 9 a.m. Saturday.
Flood threat is high on our roads, streams, and creeks and a Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area. Minor mud and rock slides are also possible.
The storm exits between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and we are dry for fireworks at midnight.
High Sierra snow levels, above 7,000' 1-3 feet of snow. Only a few inches at lake level.
