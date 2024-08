TIMELINE: Final day of wet weather in Bay Area before dry pattern

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has the latest on the Level 1 light storm moving through the Bay Area Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday will be the final day of wet weather in the Bay Area before a dry period. Scattered showers are expected across the region throughout the day, with a Level 1 on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

WEDNESDAY STORM LEVEL 1

We are at a level 1 on the SIS today for widely scattered light showers.

We are expecting minimal issues today with the best chance of a shower between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Once the sun goes down the showers are done, and we finally enter a dry pattern Thursday!

