Weather

South Bay high school's haunted house nearly destroyed during weekend storm

EMBED <>More Videos

SJ high school's haunted house nearly destroyed during storm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay high school is scrambling to rebuild its haunted house -- damaged in the weekend storm.

Students in the theater program at San Jose's Leigh High School create one every October as a fundraiser.

RELATED: Strongest storm in years brings torrential rain, flooding to Bay Area

"Coming in this morning and just seeing the level of devastation and what not it was a little disheartening. But then just seeing my students rally behind me and then getting them to help me clear out the debris safely. I didn't want them near any walls that were still partially leaning or anything like that," said Jonathan Yani, Leigh's theater program director.

Both the students and parents pitched in.

Thanks to their help, they're planning to reopen by Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan josehigh schoolsan josetheaterteachershaunted housestorm damagestudentssevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Show More
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News