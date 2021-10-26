South Bay high school's haunted house nearly destroyed during weekend storm

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay high school is scrambling to rebuild its haunted house -- damaged in the weekend storm.Students in the theater program at San Jose's Leigh High School create one every October as a fundraiser."Coming in this morning and just seeing the level of devastation and what not it was a little disheartening. But then just seeing my students rally behind me and then getting them to help me clear out the debris safely. I didn't want them near any walls that were still partially leaning or anything like that," said Jonathan Yani, Leigh's theater program director.Both the students and parents pitched in.Thanks to their help, they're planning to reopen by Thursday night.