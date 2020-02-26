Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with widow, brother during trial

VIDEO: 2 California college students accused of killing Italian police officer - '32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
The two young men were on summer break from college and on vacation in Rome last July when they got into the fatal confrontation with two plain clothes officers.
Natale fought off one and ran away. Elder says he feared for his life as an officer that outweighed him by 100 pounds had him pinned to the ground and was choking him.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Finnegan Elder, Bay Area suspect in Italian officer death, give 1st interview
Elder admits stabbing Rega with a knife.
Also in the courtroom were Elder's parents and the dead officer's partner, Andrea Varriale.
