Mario Cerciello Rega

Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with widow, brother during trial

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was an incredibly dramatic moment in a Rome courtroom on Wednesday as Bay Area suspects Finn Elder and Gabriel Natale came face-to-face with the widow and brother of Italian Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega.

VIDEO: 2 California college students accused of killing Italian police officer - '32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'

The two young men were on summer break from college and on vacation in Rome last July when they got into the fatal confrontation with two plain clothes officers.

Natale fought off one and ran away. Elder says he feared for his life as an officer that outweighed him by 100 pounds had him pinned to the ground and was choking him.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Parents of Finnegan Elder, Bay Area suspect in Italian officer death, give 1st interview

Elder admits stabbing Rega with a knife.

Also in the courtroom were Elder's parents and the dead officer's partner, Andrea Varriale.

The ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes will have more on this story tonight. You can follow him on Twitter here.

See full coverage on the case here.





Take a look at more stories by Dan Noyes and the ABC7 News I-Team.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopolice officer killedtrialcrimeiteamcourtdocumentarycourt caseromestabbingmario cerciello rega
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIO CERCIELLO REGA
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area mother of 2nd suspect breaks silence
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Rome Officer Killing: Leaked video shows defendant blindfolded during questioning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee police respond to Molson Coors facility for 'critical incident'
Castro Valley deadly hit-and-run suspect out on bail
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
San Leandro BART fare evaders still getting by
Show More
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Coronavirus: Beards, mustaches can interfere with face masks, CDC says
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about Outdoor Afro
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
More TOP STORIES News