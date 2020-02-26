Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area suspects come face-to-face with widow, brother during trial

Marin County's Gabriel Natale Hjorth as trial starts today, in death of Italian police officer. Natale and friend, San Francisco's Finn Elder, were on vacation in Rome and got into fatal confrontation with two plain clothes police officers. Working the story... @ABC7now pic.twitter.com/0HVa6WEXwA — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) February 26, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was an incredibly dramatic moment in a Rome courtroom on Wednesday as Bay Area suspects Finn Elder and Gabriel Natale came face-to-face with the widow and brother of Italian Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega.The two young men were on summer break from college and on vacation in Rome last July when they got into the fatal confrontation with two plain clothes officers.Natale fought off one and ran away. Elder says he feared for his life as an officer that outweighed him by 100 pounds had him pinned to the ground and was choking him.Elder admits stabbing Rega with a knife.Also in the courtroom were Elder's parents and the dead officer's partner, Andrea Varriale.