I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out

Just finished an hour-long conversation in Rome with Fabrizio Natale, father of 18-year-old Gabriel who’s being held in connection with death of Italian police officer. “He’s exhausted, he’s frightened, trying to make sense of it all.” Working story for this evening. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/TljgqviXeB — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 6, 2019

ROME (KGO) -- ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes is in Rome where he's learning more about the case against two Bay Area men accused in the stabbing death of an Italian police officer.On Tuesday he wrapped up an hour-long conversation with Fabrizio Natale, the father of 18-year-old Gabriel who's being held in connection to the death of Officer Mario Cerciello Rega.Fabrizio says his son is exhausted and frightened and is just trying to make sense of all of this.Watch ABC7 News at 4 p.m. to hear more of his exclusive conversation. And follow him on Twitter and Facebook for the latest developments from Italy.