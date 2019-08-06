I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out

On Tuesday he wrapped up an hour-long conversation with Fabrizio Natale, the father of 18-year-old Gabriel who's being held in connection to the death of Officer Mario Cerciello Rega.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area's Finn Elder, Gabe Natale who've been arrested in slaying of Italian Officer Mario Cerciello Rega
Fabrizio says his son is exhausted and frightened and is just trying to make sense of all of this.
Just finished an hour-long conversation in Rome with Fabrizio Natale, father of 18-year-old Gabriel who’s being held in connection with death of Italian police officer. “He’s exhausted, he’s frightened, trying to make sense of it all.” Working story for this evening. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/TljgqviXeB— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 6, 2019
