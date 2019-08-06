Mario Cerciello Rega

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out

By
ROME (KGO) -- ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes is in Rome where he's learning more about the case against two Bay Area men accused in the stabbing death of an Italian police officer.

On Tuesday he wrapped up an hour-long conversation with Fabrizio Natale, the father of 18-year-old Gabriel who's being held in connection to the death of Officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area's Finn Elder, Gabe Natale who've been arrested in slaying of Italian Officer Mario Cerciello Rega

Fabrizio says his son is exhausted and frightened and is just trying to make sense of all of this.

Go here for more information and updates on the killing of Mario Cerciello Rega.

