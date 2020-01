I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man says son suspected in Rome officer killing roughed up during questioning

I was able to get into the hotel room on the floor directly above where Finn Elder and Gabe Natale stayed. This is how police say they hid the knife that killed the Italian police officer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/qGtsJ2j8Er — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) August 5, 2019

Here is the full text of Ethan Elder's essay to the ABC7 News I-Team:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The father of a San Francisco man held for stabbing an Italian police officer says police roughed up his son in the hours after his arrest. Finnegan Elder, 19, and Mill Valley resident Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 19, are accused of killing Carabinieri Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome in July 2019.In an essay provided exclusively to the ABC7 News I-Team, Ethan Elder says, "The 'confession' Finn gave to the police came after eight hours of him being slapped, kicked, spit on and stood on; different interrogators, none of them proficient in English, came in to interview him and extract the words they wanted to hear."The Elder family has declined requests for interviews, since their attorney, Craig Peters, read a statement on their behalf on August 3, 2019. "We look forward to the truth coming out and to our son coming home," Peters said, adding, "It's understandable but unfortunate that people jumped to conclusions in this matter."The new accusations of abuse by police are not the first. Two Italian police officers already face charges for exceeding their authority while questioning Natale-Hjorth. A photograph leaked from the Carabinieri shows Natale-Hjorth handcuffed and blindfolded before police questioned him.Ethan Elder, describing the morning of July 26, wrote that he and his wife, Leah, had been working from home when they got the news of Finn's arrest.Elder writes he "heard her yelling from the back of the house: 'What happened, Finnegan?'" adding, "I ran to our bedroom to find her talking to two Italian policemen on FaceTime. One of them said, 'I don't have an hour to decide if you have an Italian lawyer!' Right before they hung up we heard our son's voice: 'Mom, they're saying I killed a cop!'"Investigators say the teens had arranged to return a backpack they had stolen after a drug deal went bad, in exchange for 80 Euros and a gram of cocaine.Ethan Elder tells the I-Team, in his son's statement to Italian police, Finnegan says the teens never demanded cocaine, only asked for their money back."Instead, the boys were assailed by two men in plain clothes who turned out to be officers of the Carabinieri. In the ensuing struggle, Finn stabbed Officer Mario Cerciello Rega," said Elder.Within hours, police arrested the suspects at their hotel, and found a knife with blood on it hidden in the room's ceiling panel.Ethan Elder flew to Rome and into an international controversy, and rushed to speak with his son in jail."I saw his initial police interview and within five minutes Finn said, 'We didn't know that they were policemen.' ... The boys believed they were fighting criminals working with the drug dealer," said Ethan Elder.Over the following weeks, authorities leaked the contents of their cell phones. Ethan Elder said, "Finn and Gabe posing like gangsters, holding knives, guns, bags of weed and bottles of booze, many captioned with violent rap lyrics. It was overwhelming and we struggled to make sense of it all."Ethan Elder admits, "Our boy's no saint. He has been in trouble before, for a fight off campus when he was in high school, and he's had problems with marijuana. The Instagram images of him have shamed us, and him too. But the idea that he went out that night intending to kill a cop, as the prosecution states, is absurd.""Why were the cops in plain clothes, dressed in T-shirts and Bermuda shorts, when they assaulted the teens at 3 am? Why did neither officer have a gun, a badge or even handcuffs with which to apprehend their targets? Why were they responding to a call from a guy who had helped the tourists in an illegal activity?" writes Ethan Elder.He adds, "How did a 150-lb boy overpower the 253-lb Rega, as his partner claimed? Gabe, who speaks Italian, did not say that the Carabinieri had identified themselves, as the police reported. Varriale (Officer Rega's partner) had reported the 'assailants' were North African; Finn and Gabe are distinctly Caucasian. The official story was full of holes, and Italians were beginning to mutter, 'Qualcosa non va,' something isn't right."Italian police declined to comment on Ethan Elder's accusations. A spokesman tells us, "We cannot make any comments during this phase." The two teens are expected to stand trial on February 26. With the court sessions scheduled for only one day a week, the trial could last 6 months or more.Ethan Elder says, "The Italian justice system is different than ours, as are their definitions of murder, manslaughter and self-defense. We have seen enough not to make any predictions. But as a family we know that until the truth is known and our son is judged fairly, none of us will be free."