Rome Police Stabbing: Finn Elder, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth appeal convictions in killing of officer

23-year-old Finn Elder and 21-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth from the Bay Area are appealing convictions for killing a Rome police officer in 2019.

ROME (KGO) -- Twenty-three-year-old Finn Elder and 21-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth from the Bay Area are appealing convictions for killing a police officer in July 2019. Arguments are now over at Italy's Court of Cassation, their highest court.

RELATED: Appeal hearings begin for 2 Bay Area students sentenced for murder of Italian officer

Both families tell the ABC7 News I-Team that the five judges seemed open to arguments that a key witness lied when he said officers in plain clothes identified themselves and showed badges. Elder and Natale Hjorth testified they thought the men were associates of a drug dealer who had taken their money.

The deliberations could go late into the night, a decision coming today or tomorrow. Elder is serving a 24-year prison sentence in Rome, Natale-Hjorth 22 years. The final decision is expected tonight or tomorrow.

RELATED: Rome Police Stabbing: Step-by-step account of what happened in death of Italian officer allegedly by Bay Area's Finnegan Elder and Gabe Natale

This is video from this morning in Rome. You can see Leah and Ethan Elder arriving with their attorney, and then in the dark glasses, the officer's widow, Rosa Maria Esilio.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes has covered the case extensively and you can watch his Emmy Award-winning documentary "32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome" here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live