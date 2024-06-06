  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Trial dates set for 2 Bay Area men convicted in fatal stabbing of Italian police officer

ByDan Noyes KGO logo
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Trial dates set for Bay Area men convicted of killing Italian officer
Two Bay Area men convicted of killing an Italian police officer five years ago had another hearing before the Court of Appeal in Rome Wednesday.

ROME, Italy (KGO) -- Two Bay Area men convicted of killing an Italian police officer five years ago had another hearing before the Court of Appeal in Rome Wednesday.

RELATED: Retrial starts for 2 Bay Area men convicted in fatal stabbing of Italian police officer

The judges are considering whether Finnegan Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth understood that the two men who confronted them were police officers.

On Wednesday, Elder's defense team spent seven hours arguing that the officers were not in uniform and did not show police identification that early morning. Elder and Natale-Hjorth faced life sentences before the terms were reduced, and then Italy's highest court ordered a new trial.

ABC7 I-Team's Dan Noyes reveals what led up to that night in July 2019 when an Italian police officer was killed. Find out in the ABC7 Original, "32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome."

Natale-Hjorth's defense team will make its presentation June 26, and a final decision from the court may come at a hearing scheduled for July 10.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW