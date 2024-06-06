Trial dates set for 2 Bay Area men convicted in fatal stabbing of Italian police officer

ROME, Italy (KGO) -- Two Bay Area men convicted of killing an Italian police officer five years ago had another hearing before the Court of Appeal in Rome Wednesday.

The judges are considering whether Finnegan Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth understood that the two men who confronted them were police officers.

On Wednesday, Elder's defense team spent seven hours arguing that the officers were not in uniform and did not show police identification that early morning. Elder and Natale-Hjorth faced life sentences before the terms were reduced, and then Italy's highest court ordered a new trial.

Natale-Hjorth's defense team will make its presentation June 26, and a final decision from the court may come at a hearing scheduled for July 10.