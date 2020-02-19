Mario Cerciello Rega

'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome': 2 California college students accused of killing Italian police officer

By and Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 Originals documentary, "32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome," reveals new information about the July 2019 killing of Italian Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega during an altercation with two college students from Northern California, 20-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco and 19-year-old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth of Mill Valley.

The two face aggravated murder and attempted extortion charges, in a trial set to begin Feb. 26.

"32 Seconds" is the product of seven months of research by ABC7's award-winning investigative journalist Dan Noyes. The documentary features exclusive interviews with the parents of Elder and Natale-Hjorth, uncovers new details about what led to the police officer's death, and raises serious questions about how Italian authorities have handled the case: was it a brutal murder, or self-defense?

Check back to watch the full documentary here starting tomorrow night.

