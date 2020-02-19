'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome': 2 California college students accused of killing Italian police officer

The two face aggravated murder and attempted extortion charges, in a trial set to begin Feb. 26.
"32 Seconds" is the product of seven months of research by ABC7's award-winning investigative journalist Dan Noyes. The documentary features exclusive interviews with the parents of Elder and Natale-Hjorth, uncovers new details about what led to the police officer's death, and raises serious questions about how Italian authorities have handled the case: was it a brutal murder, or self-defense?
