TIMELINE: Rain heading to Bay Area will last through weekend; snowstorm in Sierra

ABC7 News weather anchor Lisa Argen has the latest on the storm moving into the Bay Area Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is bracing for days of rain as a snowstorm in the Sierra prompts a blizzard warning for the Lake Tahoe region.

Here's a timeline of the incoming storm.

Thursday

Thursday will see a Level 1 storm on our ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A cold front will push through the Bay round 2 p.m. in San Francisco for the heaviest rain and gustiest winds.

It will be a rainy evening commute for most of the Bay Area.

Bay Area rainfall estimates are pictured for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. KGO-TV

An estimate of wind gusts and wind particles is pictured for the Bay Area on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. KGO-TV

Tahoe Blizzard Warning

A blizzard warning goes into effect for the Lake Tahoe region at 10 a.m. as a snowstorm moves into the Sierra and will last until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Caltrans is urging skiers and snowboarders not to travel up to Lake Tahoe as the roads will be dangerous. The region is expecting up to 12 feet of snow.

Friday

More cold rain and a Level 2 system arrives in the Bay Area Friday.

Saturday-Wednesday

A level 1 is expected through at least Wednesday, with the only dry day expected to be Monday.

1-2 inches of rain is expected Friday through Sunday.

Snow levels will lower to 2,000 feet and colder air arrives Saturday morning. Mt. St. Helena and Mt. Hamilton could see a dusting of snow.

