Blizzard warning: Caltrans asks skiers, snowboarders to stay home ahead of massive Sierra snowstorm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Skiers and snowboarders were out in full force Wednesday ahead of a massive snowstorm expected to hit the Sierra, and Caltrans has a message for anyone else wanting to get up there.

"I would say go today because it's bright and sunny right now," said John O'Connell, Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer.

Up to 12 feet of snow is expected to dump on the region over the course of a few days, starting Thursday morning.

"My opinion is don't go skiing or snowboarding this weekend, just delay your trip if it's not necessary. Don't even try to do it," said O'Connell, noting if it is necessary, to consider the timing. "Sunday might be a better day, but even then, the road's still going to be kind of recovery mode at that point."

"All indications are it's going to come and it's going to be a big one," said retired ABC7 News photographer Randy Davis, who lives in the region and was fitting in a day of skiing with his son.

"I'm sitting here at mid-mountain at Palisades Ski Resort and I'm enjoying the sun and he's enjoying the skiing," said Davis, adding he's fully aware his son could get stranded. "Since my son lives in the Bay Area and he drove up this morning and we're hoping for the best for him."

Davis was hit hard by last year's storms and said he's ready to hunker down again this year.

"Put gas in your snow blower and hope for the best," he said. "We put a generator in last year and we've got it all hooked up. You know, some people lose power four or five days and if that happens, you do the best you can."

As for what the snowstorm could be for skiers, Kevin Cooper with the California Mountain Resort Company said, it's likely good news.

"The stoke level's going to be a thirteen for sure," said Cooper. "We're going to see enough snow in the next 24, 48, 72 hours to bring us way above 100 percent in snowfall for the season and all these resorts to really look at extending the season."

