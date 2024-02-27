Massive snow up to 12 feet could fall in Sierra with major winter storm this weekend, NWS says

Extremely heavy snow is expected to fall this weekend in the Lake Tahoe area with 5-12 feet of snow possible with dangerous to impossible travel. Here's what to know.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- An incredible amount of snow is coming to the Lake Tahoe area this weekend, with the National Weather Service forecasting 12 feet of snow.

Five to as much as 12 feet of snow is forecast in the Sierra, which is up to 144 inches of snow possible! Accumulating snow will also be likely in the foothills.

ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says if you're thinking about going to Tahoe, make sure you are there by Thursday afternoon. Snow will be falling so hard on Friday, that there will likely be serious road closures. Travel will then be dangerous the following days with excessive delays expected.

There will be heavy to very heavy snow on Friday with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour at times.

There is currently a Winter Storm Watch from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Sunday, but will turn into a Winter Storm Warning. Tuma says he wouldn't be surprised if there is a Blizzard Warning as well at some point because the winds will be strong with the heavy snow.

After dumping in the Sierra, the winter storm will then move into the Rockies early next week.

Tuma says higher-resolution information will arrive starting Wednesday.

