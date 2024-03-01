TIMELINE: Tracking Level 2 storm in Bay Area with Lake Tahoe blizzard warning

A Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale will continue to bring downpours, thunder through Friday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 2 storm is hitting the San Francisco Bay Area today as Tahoe and the Sierra is under a blizzard warning. The worst of the storm is expected later Friday afternoon into the evening.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has a breakdown of what to expect:

Storm Timeline

Midday: Scattered Showers, breezy

Early evening: Winds turn gusty 25-50mph. Rain and scattered downpours. Possibility of a thunderstorm

Evening: Winds between 25-40mph. Rain and scattered downpours. Possibility of a thunderstorm

Rainfall

Light showers will move through the Bay Area Friday morning. Heavier rain is expected after 4 p.m. Friday and into the evening.

Thunderstorms are possible and rainfall is expected to be less than 1 inch.

Only nuisance flooding is expected, with possible standing water on roads.

Wind

Wind gusts are expected to reach 25-50mph coming Friday afternoon and evening.

A wind advisory begins at noon Friday, and downed trees and power outages are possible.

High Surf

There's a high surf advisory along the coast beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Waves up to 20 feet are possible.

Blizzard Warning

A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for the Lake Tahoe area until Sunday morning

The heaviest snow is expected from Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts will possibly reach up to 75 mph.

