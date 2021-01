2 new storms to bring rain to Bay Area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is getting a break from the rain Tuesday before two new storms move in this week. ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco says the first storm is expected to arrive Wednesday."It's a 1 on the Storm-Impact-Scale with the greatest amount of rain falling in the North Bay. It may only add up to a quarter of an inch," said Nicco.Wednesday's rain is expected to arrive around 11 a.m.Nicco says there will be some brief downpours until at least noon and then when the storm moves across the Bay Area -- it falls apart and it turns into isolated showers by 5 p.m."After that? It completely goes away," explained Nicco.A second storm is expected on Thursday and Friday."So keep the umbrella handy," said Nicco.The wet weather may continue into next week.Nicco is also tracking a possible storm on Monday.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now