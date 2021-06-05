Video shows bear walking through East Bay neighborhood

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A rare sighting in Contra Costa County.A bear was captured on security cameras wandering through an Oakley neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Friday.In the video, you can see the bear walk across the driveway of a home near Cypress Road and Main Street.Oakley police are working with wildlife officials to track the animal down.They say the bear could still be in the area and are warning people to stay away from it.