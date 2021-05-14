Society

North Bay neighborhood issued all clear after bear safely comes down from tree

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- A young black bear that brought a North Bay neighborhood to a standstill on Thursday is now back in a nearby open space after safely coming down from a tree.

Around 4:45 p.m., police responded to Tamalpais Avenue after residents reported seeing the animal in someone's backyard.



When officers arrived on scene, they spotted the bear hanging out in a tree.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and they immediately dispatched an officer.

ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz took shelter in a nearby home with several residents who were clearly intrigued by their new furry neighbor.

At one point, the bear decided it was time to come down before the wildlife officer had arrived which forced police to use pots and pans to keep the animal up in the tree.



About an hour after the initial report, the wildlife officer arrived and quickly went to work to determine how to safely remove the bear from the neighborhood.

At this time it's unclear if authorities used a tranquilizer to subdue the animal but it did eventually make its way out of the tree.

The bear then ran through a backyard and back into the open space where police say the animal has been living for at least the past month.



Although the all clear has been given to the neighborhood, authorities warn residents to throw away any outdoor trash or bring in any pet food for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Police say if you see the bear immediately, call 911 and keep at least 100 yards away from it.

According to authorities, this is the time of year that juvenile male bears leave their mothers and establish their own territories.

