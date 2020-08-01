Man suffers 'serious' injuries after early morning shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot early Saturday morning in Berkeley.

The Berkeley Police Department said officers responded to Solano and Fresno avenues just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of gunfire.

When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

RELATED: Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting at CVS

He was found on the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, according to police.

He is now being treated at a nearby hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.

Those with information on the shooting or the perpetrator are asked to contact the police department's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.

Saturday morning's shooting follows an officer-involved shooting Thursday night at a CVS on Shattuck Avenue.

Police said the shooting occurred as an officer tried to detain suspects during a "theft in progress."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyshooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Witnesses say Bay Area visitors swarmed South Lake Tahoe park
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
East Bay man caught on video damaging neighbor's BLM sign
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
East Bay couple faces challenges with high-risk birth, rare genetic disorder
San Mateo Co. residents prepare for businesses to likely shut down again
Georgia camp hit with COVID-19 outbreak didn't require masks
Show More
'Embarrassed and pissed off': Doctor slams COVID-19 deniers
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Stanford student sheds light on farm worker wages in viral tweet about summer job
TikTok: 'We're not going anywhere' after Trump threatens US ban
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News