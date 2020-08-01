BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot early Saturday morning in Berkeley.
The Berkeley Police Department said officers responded to Solano and Fresno avenues just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of gunfire.
When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
RELATED: Berkeley police investigating officer-involved shooting at CVS
He was found on the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, according to police.
He is now being treated at a nearby hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.
Those with information on the shooting or the perpetrator are asked to contact the police department's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.
Saturday morning's shooting follows an officer-involved shooting Thursday night at a CVS on Shattuck Avenue.
Police said the shooting occurred as an officer tried to detain suspects during a "theft in progress."
Man suffers 'serious' injuries after early morning shooting in Berkeley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News