Man suffers 'serious' injuries after early morning shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after a man in his 20s was found shot early Saturday morning in Berkeley.The Berkeley Police Department said officers responded to Solano and Fresno avenues just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of gunfire.When they arrived on scene, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.He was found on the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, according to police.He is now being treated at a nearby hospital with "serious" injuries, police said.Those with information on the shooting or the perpetrator are asked to contact the police department's homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.Saturday morning's shooting follows an officer-involved shooting Thursday night at a CVS on Shattuck Avenue.Police said the shooting occurred as an officer tried to detain suspects during a "theft in progress."