Best friend of taxi driver killed in Hwy 101 wrong-way crash talks about beloved friend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The best friend of the taxi driver killed in a head-on collision on Highway 101 in San Francisco Thursday says he is devastated and is in disbelief.
Berkand Ahmed, 42, from San Carlos, was one of four people killed when a driver suspected of DUI slammed into his cab.
Ahmed was beloved by colleagues. He was well-respected and well-liked.
Ahmed leaves behind a teenage daughter.
They took a father-daughter trip to South Korea this spring, during which they took a photo that now shows one of the last hugs they shared.
A GoFundMe page set up to help with Ahmed's funeral expenses. If you would like to contribute, go here.
Ahmed wishes were to be buried next to his mother in his native Bulgaria.
